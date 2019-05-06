$200,000-plus allegedly stolen from school fund. Former employee charged.

A former school employee in Clark County has been accused of stealing $219,000 between 2010 and January of this year, according to Kentucky State Police.





State police said in a news release Monday that 61-year-old Dixie Rigney was indicted on nine counts of theft of more than $10,000; one count of second-degree forgery; and one charge of evidence tampering.

State police arrested Rigney on Friday. She had been released by Saturday.

Initial media reports listed the amount of money involved in the case as around $90,000, but state police released the higher total Monday.

The Winchester Sun reported that Rigney allegedly stole money from the student activity fund at George Rogers Clark High School.

Police believe Rigney forged false receipts and gave them to club leaders in an effort to conceal the thefts, according to the news release.