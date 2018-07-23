Fortified crews restore power to thousands in Central Kentucky, but others wait

With the help of additional crews from six states and overnight work, KU shrunk the number of Lexington customers without power Monday morning to less than 2,000.
But progress in Woodford County was less dramatic, and a little more than 7,000 remained without electricity.
The utility continued to warn that parts of the two counties could go without power until some time Tuesday.
KU crews have worked 16-hour shifts and been supplemented with additional crews from six different states who assist with technical tasks, tree trimming and support, according to KU spokesman Daniel Lowry. Around 950 crew members were deployed in the Central Kentucky area.
At 5 a.m. Monday, about 2,800 Fayette County customers were without power and that number decreased to 1,930 by 8 a.m. The total is a big drop from the 8,300 without service Sunday night.
“They have been working in the rain and overnight. Hopefully we can knock a lot of this out today and make the final push tomorrow,” Lowry said.
As of late Sunday night, traffic signals in Lexington no longer required police assistance to operate, according to Lexington Mayor Jim Gray.
It’s been more difficult to restore power in Woodford, and 7,024 customers had no electricity in the Versailles area Monday, Lowry said.
“Versailles was just hit so hard. We’re able to hit those areas now with a lot of resources,” Lowry said.
Friday’s storm left 60,000 KU customers in Fayette County and 12,000 in Woodford County without power. Throughout Central Kentucky, about 170,000 KU customers lost power, making Friday’s storm among the top five to hit the KU and LG&E system. Friday’s storm was the biggest weather event in terms of outages in Lexington and Central Kentucky since the destructive 2003 ice storm, Lowry said.
More than 1,000 wires in KU’s system were taken down by trees and wind from Friday’s storm, according to Lowry.
Lowry said he understands the frustration from customers, but asks them to remain patient.
“We are working as hard as we can and around the clock. We hope to have everyone up by tomorrow,” Lowry said Monday. “There is so much more that people don’t understand about what it takes to restore even one utility line. There is so much that goes into it. It just takes time.”
More than 10,700 Blue Grass Energy customers were without power due to the storm, and it reported Sunday afternoon that power for all of its customers had been restored. The hardest hit part of its service area was Anderson, Franklin and Woodford counties, it said in a Facebook post.
