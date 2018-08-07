Part of New Circle Road was closed to apprehend them. Charges help explain why.

Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested and charged after they forced police to stop traffic on the inner loop of New Circle after pulling them over, police said..

A standoff between the three individuals and police led to a half-hour closure of the inner loop of New Circle between Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road Monday night.

Detectives identified the driver of the vehicle, Kashajuan Lyvers, as the man who fired four to five shots at people walking outside on River Park Circle last week, according to police and WKYT. Lyvers and two passengers refused to get out of their vehicle when stopped by officers, police said Monday.

Lyvers was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Christopher Clay-Buford and a 16-year-old juvenile were each charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Lyvers and Clay-Buford were placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

In cases involving the types of felony charges Lyvers was facing, police do not approach vehicles and instead tell suspects to get out of the vehicle, police Lt. Brian Peterson said Monday night. When the group did not get out, officers shut down all lanes of the inner loop at 9:06 p.m. as a precaution.

The three peacefully exited the vehicle about 20 minutes later and were put in custody. Several firearms were retrieved from their vehicle, Peterson said Monday.

In the Aug. 3 River Park Circle shooting, Lyvers pulled up next to people walking outside fired multiple shots with the intent to harm them, WKYT reported. One of the bullets hit a home and nearly struck a mother and her son, according to WKYT.