UK student who fell from Lexington apartment balcony, son of state lawmaker, in coma.

A University of Kentucky student who fell from a third-floor balcony of an apartment near University of Kentucky’s campus last week is in a coma, according to a Facebook post from a state legislator.
Rep. Dean Schamore (D-Hardinsburg) said the student who fell from The Lex apartment balcony early Friday morning is Corbin Harris, the son of Rep. Chris Harris (D-Forest Hills).
Schamore said the student is in a coma “but is showing signs of improvement.”
Police were unsure Friday if anyone else was on the balcony or what led to him falling.
The Kentucky House Democrats posted a message Saturday sending their thoughts and prayers.
“We pray for Corbin’s recovery and for the Harris family during this difficult time,” it posted.
Comments