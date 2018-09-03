The Lex apartments on South Broadway in Lexington.
UK student who fell from Lexington apartment balcony, son of state lawmaker, in coma.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

September 03, 2018 10:35 AM

A University of Kentucky student who fell from a third-floor balcony of an apartment near University of Kentucky’s campus last week is in a coma, according to a Facebook post from a state legislator.

Rep. Dean Schamore (D-Hardinsburg) said the student who fell from The Lex apartment balcony early Friday morning is Corbin Harris, the son of Rep. Chris Harris (D-Forest Hills).

Schamore said the student is in a coma “but is showing signs of improvement.”

Police were unsure Friday if anyone else was on the balcony or what led to him falling.

The Kentucky House Democrats posted a message Saturday sending their thoughts and prayers.

“We pray for Corbin’s recovery and for the Harris family during this difficult time,” it posted.

