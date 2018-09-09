Homicide of UK Football Player Trent DiGiuro featured Sunday on Oxygen network

The 1994 homicide in Lexington of University of Kentucky football player Trent DiGuiro, “an utter mystery” before the arrest of a young man from a prominent family, will be featured Sunday night in a television show on the Oxygen Network..

DiGuiro’s death will be featured in a segment of the series “Dying to Belong” that will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the network’s website.

“When a popular college student is killed, investigators discover a dark side to the school’s fraternity culture and uncover someone’s obsession with revenge,” the website said. “Both Shane Ragland and Trent Digiuro entered college with high hopes and ambitions until Trent’s mysterious murder uncovered an unfathomable story of rejection and revenge.”

Ragland admitted to fatally shooting DiGiuro at a rental house on Woodland Avenue while DiGiuro was celebrating his 21st birthday. Ragland was convicted of murder in 2002, but the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned the verdict in 2006. In a plea deal in 2007, Ragland pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to time served in prison plus three days of home incarceration, the Herald-Leader has reported.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

According to news reports, Ragland sustained a spinal chord injury in a 2012 traffic accident and has used a wheelchair since.

The trailer to the show indicates that several people from Lexington appear in the television segment including WVLK radio host Jack Pattie.