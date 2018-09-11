State lawmaker provides update on his son, a UK student seriously injured in balcony fall

The son of a Kentucky state representative who fell from an third-floor apartment balcony near University of Kentucky’s campus last month remains in a coma, but he’s showing some “positive signs,” his father said.
Corbin Harris, a sophomore at UK, fell from a balcony at The Lex after midnight Aug. 31. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with “critical injuries,” police said.
In a Facebook post Monday, Rep. Chris Harris (D-Forest Hills) provided an update on his son.
“He is receiving the very best care from his doctors, nurses and the hospital staff who are doing everything in their power for him,” Rep. Harris said. “While he’s showing some positive signs, only God knows if, and when, he will regain consciousness and what that will be like.”
Harris said he and his wife, Leslie, have never experienced a tragedy like this in their lives.
“There simply aren’t words to express how grateful we are for the outpouring of compassion and care that has been shown to us.”
Police have not said how Harris fell from the balcony but ruled out criminal actions.
