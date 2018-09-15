Four-year-old boy hit by car on Cooper Drive during UK football game; road closed to post-game traffic

A four-year old boy is fighting for his life at after being hit by a car during the University of Kentucky football game on Saturday afternoon.
Lexington police Sgt. Stephen Yoder said the child was taken to UK Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The car’s driver, an 18-year-old man, is “currently under arrest for DUI,” Yoder said.
He said no one else was injured. The child was hit while he and his family were waiting to cross Cooper Drive near Scoville Drive. Yoder said the car might have “veered off the road a little bit.”
Game-goer Bryce Howard of Richmond left the game early and was near Cooper when he heard what sounded like a gunshot.
“We saw this little boy on the ground, and people were already gathered around trying to help,” he said.
Cooper Drive was shut down to all post-University of Kentucky football game traffic, causing delays in people leaving after the game against Murray State University. The traffic was rerouted onto University Drive.
Usually, Yoder said, University Drive is reserved for buses that shuttle fans to and from the game.
“That’s going to severely slow down the bus” routes, Yoder said. “Eventually, everybody will get to where they need to go.”
Kentucky Athletics said in a tweet that “Green, White/Green & Black/Green lots will be affected. Traffic will be directed north on Sports Center towards Woodland or south on College Way towards Alumni.”
Comments