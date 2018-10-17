Investigation underway after Lexington inmate found unresponsive dies

An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his bed Monday at the Fayette County jail.
Larry Richard Young, 62, was found unresponsive at 9:09 a.m. on Monday, according to the jail. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.
Young was arrested on Oct. 10 on charges of failure to appear, according to the jail. He had been arraigned and was awaiting trial.
Along with Lexington police, the coroner’s office is investigating the cause and manner of Young’s death, according to the jail. An internal investigation will also be conducted by the jail. Investigations are routine in cases of an in-custody death, according to the jail.
Young’s death comes a little less than a month after a 22-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her Fayette County jail bed. Bridget May Hall died on Aug. 16, according to the jail.
Hall was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, according to court records.
Comments