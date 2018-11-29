Christmas lights on the blink? Here’s where to recycle them.

Christmas tree lights on the blink?
Don’t put them in your recycling bin. Instead, people in Lexington can drop off their broken or unwanted holiday lights — string lights, rope lights and electric candles — at various collection sites.
Got an extension chord that no longer works? They’ll take that too, along with wonky timers, light sensors and power strips.
The effort to collect busted Christmas tree lights is part of a broader goal to keep certain items out of recycling bins. After the Nov. 6 general election, the city also collected and recycled political yard signs.
Such goods that end up at the city’s recycling center can damage equipment.
Lights can be taken directly to the city’s Electronics Recycling Center, located at 306 Versailles Road, or collection bins will be at the following locations through Saturday, Jan. 26:
▪ Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes (800 North Limestone)
▪ Chevy Chase Hardware (883 East High Street)
▪ Crank & Boom – Distillery District (1210 Manchester Street)
▪ Crank & Boom – The Summit at Fritz Farm
▪ Gainesway Community Center (3460 Milano Drive)
▪ Good Foods Co-Op (455-D Southland Drive)
▪ Government Center (200 East Main Street)
▪ Kenwick Community Center (313 Owsley Avenue)
▪ Pivot Brewing (1400 Delaware Avenue)
▪ Third Street Stuff (257 North Limestone)
▪ West Sixth Brewing (501 West Sixth Street)
Businesses interested in serving as a collection site should email LiveGreen@LexingtonKY.gov.
Visit LexingtonKY.gov/ECycle for hours of operation. Collection sites are still being added. For an up-to-date list, visit LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen or follow @LiveGreenLex on Facebook.
