‘Kind, brave, sweet, gentle.’ Lexington police horse, 13, unexpectedly dies

A police horse who was a “fantastic ambassador” between the Lexington Police Department and the city’s citizens died Thursday night at Rood & Riddle Hospital.
Members of the police department’s mounted unit took 13-year-old Finley to Rood & Riddle Hospital on Sunday when he became ill, was not eating and developed a high fever, according to a Facebook post from Friends of the Lexington Mounted Police .
Finley’s diagnosis was never determined during the week, but the team at Rood & Riddle worked “day and night to keep him comfortable in hopes his body would keep fighting,” the post said.
Despite Finley improving on paper, he died about 9 p.m. Thursday. He is believed to have passed peacefully, the post said.
A necropsy will be done so police can learn more about Finley’s death.
Finley had been with Lexington Mounted Police since 2013 and worked with two riders, officer Brian King and officer Ricky Yates.
“He will be remembered as a staple of what a mounted police horse should be; kind, brave, sweet, gentle and above all, a fantastic ambassador between the police department and all our citizens,” a Facebook post stated. “He gave us everything he had and our world will be forever changed with his passing.”
