Newly released surveillance video shows suspects in deadly North Limestone hit-and-run

Lexington police released surveillance video Thursday to help identify suspects in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in October.
John V. Oliver, 47, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being hit Oct. 20 while standing next to his bicycle at North Limestone and Templeman Alley.
Surveillance video obtained by police shows the suspects were driving a silver/gray 2004-2009 Kia Spectra, police said. After striking Oliver at around 2 a.m., the vehicle pulled onto Academy Alley a couple blocks up, according to police.
Previously, police said the two walked back to the scene of the crash after getting out of the car.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“Video shows that the two individuals in the Spectra got out of the vehicle following the collision, however neither called for help and fled the scene,” police said in Thursday’s news release.
The man and woman are both thin and the woman’s hair was in dreadlocks, according to police.
Police are hoping the public will be able to identify the driver and passenger shown in the video based on their appearance and mannerisms.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Lexington police collision reconstruction unit at (859) 258-3663 or Crimestoppers at (859) 253-2020 www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com to provide information.
Comments