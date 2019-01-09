Traffic stop leads to questioning of 3 men with Richmond woman before she went missing

Three men who were wanted for questioning in connection with a missing Richmond woman were identified by police in Garrard County, according to Richmond police.
Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving The Other Bar on South Limestone on Friday, Jan. 4, Richmond police said Tuesday. Police initially said two men she left with were wanted for questioning, but Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson said Wednesday investigators also wanted to talk to an additional man not included in released surveillance photos.
A black, Chevy S-10 pickup truck one of the men was driving was spotted in Garrard County Tuesday night, Richardson said. The truck was pulled over and the officer was able to get the driver’s identification. That led to the names of the other two men, according to Richardson.
The three men were questioned by police in Garrard County, Richardson said. No charges have been filed.
Kentucky State Police and Lexington police are assisting in the search for Spurlock, and Richardson redirected further questions about the men to state police.
Spurlock is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, shoulder-length brown/blonde hair and multiple tattoos, police said.
A tattoo on her left shoulder reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” and a tattoo on her back says “I’m her daughter.” She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top and a maroon skirt with heels.
Spurlock attended Madison Central High School, according to her Facebook page. LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy reported Spurlock was a mother of four children, including twin boys who were just weeks old.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson with Richmond police at 859-624-4776 or rrichardson@richmond.ky.us.
