What do you need to take down a huge crane in downtown Lexington? A bigger crane.

A tower crane that has been on the site of the City Center development in downtown Lexington for four years is coming down as work on the project’s three buildings begins to wind down.
Dudley Webb, of the Webb Companies, said work started Thursday on removing one of two tower cranes used to build the 12-floor office tower, a Marriott hotel and a Residence Inn on the city block between Main and Vine streets. The Webb Co. development formerly known as CentrePointe also includes a Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, Starbucks and other restaurant and retail space.
“The other crane will be there until April or May,” Webb said.
The Marriott hotel has been “topped off,” but construction still continues on the exterior and interior of the Marriott and the Residence Inn. To take down the tower crane — it’s more than 300 feet tall — a taller, temporary crane has been assembled on the site, Webb said.
The hotels are scheduled to open in the fall, along with the 12-story office tower next door. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is scheduled to open in April.
