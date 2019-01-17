Death of 28-year-old man in Lexington house fire ruled a homicide

The death of a 28-year-old man found after a fire at a Lexington residence Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide, and it wasn’t the fire that caused his death, according to the Fayette County Coroner.
Demetrius Gordon, 28, died from sharp force trauma Wednesday at at 241 Radcliffe Road, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. He was ruled dead in the detached garage of the residence at 2:37 p.m.
Radcliffe Road is off Russell Cave Road on the city’s north side.
Two fires occurred simultaneously in a detached garage and the house, according to fire officials. There were multiple points of origin, Battalion Chief Marc Bramlage said.
Gordon’s death is Lexington’s first homicide in 2019. There were 22 last year and a record 28 in 2017, according to Lexington police data.
Lexington police homicide detectives are working on the case with the coroner’s office and Lexington Fire Department investigators, police spokesperson Brenna Angel said.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
