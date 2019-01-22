Agency that regulates alcohol licenses looks into Lexington crash that killed Michigan family

The state agency that regulates alcohol licenses confirmed Tuesday that it is involved in the investigation into a Jan. 6 crash in which a Michigan family of five died.
The state Department of Alcohol Beverage Control is assisting in the investigation of the crash in which a Georgetown man driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 slammed into an SUV in Fayette County.
The ABC investigates alleged violations of state alcohol laws, and its board can suspend or revoke businesses’ liquor licenses for violations.
Joey Lee Bailey, 41, had a blood-alcohol content of .306, a level nearly four times the legal limit when he drove the wrong way on the interstate, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said last week.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Because this is an ongoing investigation, ABC can only confirm that its investigators have been requested to assist in the investigation led by the Lexington Police Department,” wrote Susan West, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Public Protection and Labor Cabinet, in an email to the Herald-Leader. The ABC is a department of the cabinet.
“Because of the unique nature of any investigation, ABC cannot give a specific timeline as to when its investigation will be completed,” West wrote.
Issam Abbas, 42; Rima Abbas. 38; and their children Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abbas, 7, died of blunt-force trauma and thermal injuries. The family was traveling home to Michigan from a Florida vacation.
Lexington police believe Bailey got onto the interstate from Paris Pike at exit 113 and drove south in the northbound lanes for about six miles. The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 6. Police said last week they had not yet determined where Bailey had been prior to getting on the interstate or where he was going.
Bailey was also killed in the crash.
West wrote that ABC “is often called upon by local police agencies to lends its expertise to maximize emphasis on the enforcement of Kentucky’s alcohol laws.”
West did not say whether any bar or restaurant that serves alcohol was implicated in Bailey’s blood-alcohol content.
If that was the case, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board could hold an administrative hearing to hear evidence and testimony. If violations are found, the board can suspend or revoke any license issued.
For example, the ABC Board said the SEC PUB & Grill off Harrodsburg Road should have its malt beverage drink license, a special Sunday retail drink license and a quota retail drink license suspended for 300 days or pay a $15,000 fine in the wake of a 2017 crash that killed two customers.
In that case, the ABC Board dismissed allegations that the bar had served patrons who appeared to be under the influence and that the bar had served a minor, but the board did find that that bar had not monitored the number of drinks each customer had been served and thus “created a hazardous condition and a risk to patrons.” The bar has appealed the board’s decision to Fayette Circuit Court.
Comments