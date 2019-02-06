Jury decides Lexington police sergeant is not guilty of official misconduct

A Fayette Couty District Court jury found Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton not guilty of official misconduct, according to Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts.
Middleton was charged with official misconduct after he was accused of using police computers to get information about a woman who had accused him of stalking and spying on her after their sexual relationship ended.
Roberts declined to comment on the jury’s acquittal Wednesday afternoon after about two hours of deliberation.
If Middleton was convicted, he could have faced up to 90 days in jail, a $250 fine or both.
Police spokesperson Brenna Angel said Middleton remains suspended pending the outcome of an administrative review by the department.
Last summer, the woman sought an emergency protective order against Middleton, but family court Judge Kathy Stein dismissed it after concluding that there was no evidence that Middleton had stalked or spied on the woman.
Middleton has been suspended with pay while his case makes its way through the judicial process.
