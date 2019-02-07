Lexington police ask for information after altercation between officers, teen at mall

After a video of police officers arresting a teen at Fayette Mall was shared widely over social media over the weekend, Lexington police are asking for witnesses of the incident to come forward.
The 16-year-old’s father, Antonio Taylor, posted a video of the incident on Facebook that had been shared more than 1,500 times as of about 6 p.m. Thursday. Taylor said in the Facebook post that his son was punched several times in the face during the incident.
The video of the incident, which occurred Saturday night near the H&M store, does not include everything that happened, according to the Lexington Police Department.
The police department is reviewing the incident and requests information, video or pictures from people who were there when the incident occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call 859-258-3600.
The teen seen arrested in the video was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief, according to police. Police released him to his mother after the incident.
He is accused of punching and injuring an officer, according to police.
One of the police officers involved in the incident did not have a body-worn camera and the other officer’s body-worn camera did not record, according to police. The officer who did not have a camera was not issued one because he works in an administrative role and police say they are reviewing why the other officer’s camera did not record.
The two officers were working an off-duty assignment at the mall Saturday when they were asked by mall security to investigate “a group of teenagers who had been acting disorderly in several stores,” according to police.
The officers had the group of teens detained when the 16-year-old boy seen in the video became “non-compliant with an officer’s request,” police said in a release Thursday. That’s when police say a physical altercation began.
