Sayre School to honor ‘two remarkable young men’ killed in car crash.

At its boys’ basketball game Monday night, Sayre School will honor two brothers who died Sunday morning in a car crash off Harrodsburg Road.
Neo Sanders, 15, and Roan Sanders, 17, died when the vehicle they were passengers in struck a tree in front of the Southside Technical Center in the 1800 block of Harrodsburg Road early Sunday morning. The wreck was not reported until a pedestrian spotted the car several hours later.
The 18-year-old driver had to be freed by the Lexington Fire Department. He suffered extensive leg injuries and was transported to the hospital, Lexington police said.
Roan is a former soccer player at Sayre and also previously played for its basketball team. A jersey in his honor will be placed on the bench for Sayre’s game Monday night against Frederick Douglass High School in the 42nd District Tournament at Henry Clay High School, according to head coach Rob Goodman.
There will also be a moment of silence for Roan and Neo, Goodman said.
Sayre’s director of communications, Barb Milosch, released a statement Monday morning regarding the brothers.
“This morning, Sayre students and faculty gathered privately to reflect on two remarkable young men who brought joy, laughter, and kindness to our community,” she stated. “Our focus is on mourning and healing, and to provide support to our students, families, and faculty. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the passing of Roan and Neo Sanders.”
As a soccer player for Sayre in the 2018 season, Roan had three goals and two assists.
Neo and Roan have each attended the Duke Talent Identification Program at Davidson. Performance reviews from the program described Neo in 2017 as “an uncommonly creative designer,” according to the Sayre School magazine.
The brothers each separately went to the Dominican Republic for service trips, the magazine stated. They helped assemble water filters to provide to families in hard-to-reach areas of the country.
