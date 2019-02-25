These Lexington streets closing Tuesday morning for filming of Drew Barrymore movie

Parts of several downtown Lexington streets will be closed intermittently Tuesday morning for the filming of “The Stand In,” which stars Drew Barrymore.
Lexington city officials said parts of Short, Main and Vine streets between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Mill Streets will be closed intermittently between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The film is also shooting in downtown Versailles this week at a bourbon bar, coffee house and bar.
The Amsden building houses a bourbon bar, coffee house and store. Alex Riddle, who owns the business with his wife Emily, said last week that filming will take place in the store area; the coffee shop will remain open. Filming was expected to last a week in Versailles, Riddle said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The movie, about a comedy actress trading places with her stand-in, was filming in New York last week.
It’s not clear if Barrymore will be present during the filming in downtown Lexington.
Comments