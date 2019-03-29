March Madness: City collects furniture that could be burned if Wildcats win Friday night

There were sure signs that March Madness had arrived on State Street Friday afternoon.
University of Kentucky students hung signs painted on bedsheets from their windows, while the city had hired a private contractor to collect couches and other items that could be burned in celebration if the UK men’s basketball team advances in the NCAA tournament.
Kentucky plays Houston at 10 p.m.
“We’ve been going around all week looking for the burnables,” said City Code Enforcement Supervisor Lee Steele.
Lexington police also prohibited parking from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday on several streets where crowds have been known to gather after a big win.
