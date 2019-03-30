Fayette County

Planning to be near UK campus to watch the Cats play Auburn? Watch where you park.

By Karla Ward

March 30, 2019 02:33 PM

Lexington police will prohibit parking again Sunday on streets where revelers are known to gather after University of Kentucky men’s basketball games.

The parking ban will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Police said “no parking” signs have been posted, and vehicles that violate them will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Forest Park has been added to the list of streets covered by the restriction. Other streets covered include: Limestone from Avenue of Champions to Maxwell, Pine Street from Upper to Limestone, Jersey Street from Euclid to Maxwell, Maxwell Street from Upper to Limestone, Transcript Avenue, Journal Avenue, Conn Terrace, State Street, University Avenue, Elizabeth Street, Crescent Avenue and the parking meters in front of Fire Department Station 6 on Scott Street.

UK plays Auburn in the Elite Eight at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City. CBS will broadcast the NCAA tournament game.

The city said two people were arrested in the partying after UK’s win over Houston early Saturday. 

