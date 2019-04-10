Traffic on Midland Avenue is about to get even worse. Here’s what to expect.

Employees with PECCO Inc. closed Short Street between Eastern Ave. and Midland Ave. Monday morning for the Midland Avenue trunk sewer upgrade. It will be closed thru Sept. 28. Detours will be via Corral St. and Main St. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2019. cbertram@herald-leader.com

A major sewer line replacement project that has closed lanes on Midland Avenue for months will cause further traffic delays and congestion starting Monday.

Crews have been installing a new sewer line along the outbound side of Midland Avenue between Main and Third streets, which has restricted traffic to one lane each direction for several months. The sewer line must cross Midland between Third and Lewis streets, which will result in more lane closures, city traffic engineers warned Wednesday.

Installation of the pipe across Midland Avenue will take 10 days. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times, city officials said.

Then, work will begin installing the sewer line on the incoming side of the street. That work should take at least 45 days.

The sewer line replacement project started in October and is part of the city’s $590 million sewer and stormwater upgrade required under an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The project was expected to be completed in early 2019 but rainy weather has pushed back the completion date to the end of June.