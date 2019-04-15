Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in New Circle Road accident in Lexington

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

The pedestrian killed in a New Circle Road accident Sunday was identified Monday as a 47-year-old.

Michael James Atwell was attempting to cross New Circle Road against traffic, according to Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk at New Circle and Russell Cave roads around 4:28 a.m. Sunday, but police said the driver had the right of way. Heavy rain was a factor, police said.

Michael James Atwell was hit by the vehicle and died at the scene from blunt-force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

Lexington had a record 14 fatal pedestrian crashes in 2018. Atwell is the second pedestrian to die after being struck by a vehicle this year in Lexington.