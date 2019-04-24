Lexington named by website as the third safest city in the country

Pedestrian safety in Lexington The city of Lexington has specific rules for some of its heaviest used roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Lexington has specific rules for some of its heaviest used roads.

For the second straight year, Lexington was named by Safewise.com as the third safest city in the country.

The ranking examined violent crime, property crime, cyber/digital crime, health and wellness, environmental and workplace safety in metro counties and cities with at least 300,000 residents.

Violent crime in Lexington plummeted in 2018 with a 13 percent decrease from the previous year. The decrease includes reductions in homicides (down 21 percent), robberies (down 21 percent), aggravated assaults (down 11 percent) and shootings (down 23 percent).

After a record 28 homicides in Lexington in 2017 and 20 in the first seven months of 2018, there were just two in the final five months of the year. So far there have been seven homicides in 2019.

Earlier this year, local law enforcement said the new Fayette County Violent Crime Task Force played a major role in curtailing violent crime in the city. It led to Lexington having its lowest rate of serious crime in six years.

“Lexington is one of the safest cities of its size in the country,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in February.

Virginia Beach and Honolulu were ranked as the safest cities in the country, according to SafeWise. Lexington, Virginia Beach and Tampa (No. 10) were the only cities east of the Mississippi River in the top 10 of the rankings.

Other cities in the top 10 were Anaheim, San Diego and San Jose in California, El Paso and Austin in Texas and Mesa, Ariz. The most dangerous cities, according to Safewise’s ranking of 1 to 10 were: St. Louis, Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Albuquerque, Indianapolis and Oakland.