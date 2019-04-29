Kids can get movie ticket with popcorn, drink for $4 at this Lexington theater this summer

Elizabeth Banks and Chris Pratt part of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” TNS

Looking for an inexpensive way to entertain your children this summer? AMC Classic movie theaters may help.

AMC has introduced its Summer Movie Camp promotion, in which children can see kid-friendly movies and get snacksfor just $4 every Wednesday. The company is including its KidsPack with popcorn, fountain drink and a pack of Frooti Tootis.

The AMC Classic Lexington 10 theater on Mapleleaf Drive is among four participating Kentucky theaters. Other AMC Classics in Kentucky participating are in Harlan, Madisonville and Middlesboro.

Lexington’s AMC theater was previously the Carmike 10 until AMC acquired it in December 2016. The theater was renamed in July 2017.

The movies kids can see include “Trolls,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” “Wonder Park,” “Smallfoot,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and “The House With a Clock in its Walls.”

Typically, a matinee children’s movie ticket to an AMC Classic is $4.99. The KidsPack is at least $6.89 extra, according to AMC’s website. The Summer Movie Camp deal will save about $8 per child.

The deal for children ages 2 to 12 will continue throughout summer until school is back in session, AMC said.

AMC also announced last week Discount Tuesdays for AMC Stubs members. The deal will reward members with discounted tickets every Tuesday and members will receive extra perks the more they go see movies.