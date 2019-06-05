Fayette County
Major traffic impact on Georgetown Road after ‘serious collision’
A portion of Georgetown Road has been closed following a “serious vehicle accident,” according to the Lexington Emergency Management.
The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday and involved multiple vehicles. Georgetown Road between Kearney Road and Ironworks Pike was closed, Lexington police said.
Police reported there was a traffic backup that extended for more than a mile on Georgetown Road.
The road will be shutdown “until further notice,” the Lexington Traffic Management Center said.
This story will be updated.
