Major traffic impact on Georgetown Road after ‘serious collision’

A portion of Georgetown Road has been closed following a “serious vehicle accident,” according to the Lexington Emergency Management.

The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday and involved multiple vehicles. Georgetown Road between Kearney Road and Ironworks Pike was closed, Lexington police said.

Police reported there was a traffic backup that extended for more than a mile on Georgetown Road.

The road will be shutdown “until further notice,” the Lexington Traffic Management Center said.

This story will be updated.