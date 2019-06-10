Lexington’s recycling center won’t reopen Monday as planned. Find out why.

Are you recycling wrong? Recycling program manager Angela Poe explains what can and can not go into recycling bins in Lexington, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Recycling program manager Angela Poe explains what can and can not go into recycling bins in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lexington will continue sending recyclable goods to the landfill until further notice, city officials announced Monday.

The city suspended its recycling processing Thursday and Friday after a machine that separates aluminum cans at its Thompson Road facility from other recyclables broke down last week. The city received a replacement part for the machine Monday.

Even with the new part, the aluminum can separator machine is still not working properly, city officials said. Lexington’s recycling center is single-stream, which means the recycling is separated at the facility. If one part of the operation breaks down, recycling cannot be processed.

The center does not have enough storage to stockpile recycling. That’s why recycling has to be sent to the landfill, city officials have said.

When the recycling center will reopen is not yet known. Residents with city trash and recycling pickup can hold their recyclables until the center reopens.

Residents who receive trash or recycling pick up through Rumpke or Republic Services will not be affected. Those recyclable materials are taken to a different recycling facility.

Updates will be posted on www.lexingtonKY.gov/recycleupdates.