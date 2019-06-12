Lexington’s recycling center reopened Wednesday after a nearly week-long closure

Are you recycling wrong? Recycling program manager Angela Poe explains what can and can not go into recycling bins in Lexington, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Recycling program manager Angela Poe explains what can and can not go into recycling bins in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lexington’s recycling center reopened Wednesday after being closed for nearly a week.

The Thompson Road facility shut down Thursday due to a mechanical failure with a machine that separates aluminum from other recyclable materials. The plant was expected to reopen Monday after a replacement part for the machine arrived, but problems persisted and the plant did not re-open.

The city was able to come up with a temporary fix Wednesday to get the facility up and running, city officials announced.

Lexington’s recycling center accepts dry cardboard, aluminum and steel cans, plastic bottles and jugs with screw-top lids, glass bottles and jars. The city temporarily suspended recycling all paper-based products last month because of a lack of buyers for recycled paper.