Lexington’s recycling center reopened Wednesday after a nearly week-long closure

Lexington’s recycling center reopened Wednesday after being closed for nearly a week.
The Thompson Road facility shut down Thursday due to a mechanical failure with a machine that separates aluminum from other recyclable materials. The plant was expected to reopen Monday after a replacement part for the machine arrived, but problems persisted and the plant did not re-open.
The city was able to come up with a temporary fix Wednesday to get the facility up and running, city officials announced.
Lexington’s recycling center accepts dry cardboard, aluminum and steel cans, plastic bottles and jugs with screw-top lids, glass bottles and jars. The city temporarily suspended recycling all paper-based products last month because of a lack of buyers for recycled paper.
