Photos of the week, June 17-23 See the best Lexington Herald-Leader photographs from the week of the June 17-23, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the best Lexington Herald-Leader photographs from the week of the June 17-23, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com

Horses graze in a field at Caviart Farms off Winchester Road near Paris, Ky., in Bourbon County on Friday, June 21, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Elijah Jackson, a rising first-grade student, holds up a card while practicing number skills during the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Power Scholars Academy at Coventry Oak Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

To read the full story from the Power Scholars Academy, click here.

Hundreds of people gather in downtown Lexington, Ky., Friday, June 21, 2019, for the Maserati Mingle. Alex Slitz aslitx@herald-leader.com

Sophie Hollenkamp, 11, of Crescent Springs, Ky., shoots a basket past her father Drew Hollenkamp, also of Crescent Springs, during The inaugural John Calipari Father/Daughter Camp at the Joe Craft Center in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 22, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Hundreds of people gather in downtown Lexington, Ky., Friday, June 21, 2019, for the Maserati Mingle. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Phoebe Tong, 9, of Owensboro warms up with her father Jordan Tong, also of Owensboro, during The inaugural John Calipari Father/Daughter Camp at the Joe Craft Center in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 22, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Bundled hay sits in a field in Bourbon County on Friday, June 21, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Rising first-grade students play a game before lunch during the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Power Scholars Academy at Coventry Oak Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Alex Aube, of Lexington, Ky., launches a water lantern in the lake during the Water Lantern Festival at Jacobson Park in Lexington, Saturday, June 22, 2019. The Water Lantern Festival tours multiple cities throughout the year and donates all proceeds to charity. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Cindy Wesley, of Waynesburg, Ky., center, mother of a fifth grade student at Lincoln County Middle School, and other parents attend a Lincoln County School Board at the Lincoln County Student Support Center in Stanford, Ky., Thursday, June 20, 2019. The school board announced an additional review of the proposed Summit Learning program will begin before implementation. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

To read the full story from the school board meeting, click here.

A mural of Kentucky singer John Prine was recently painted on the side of the new Apollo’s Pizza, which isn’t open yet, on Leestown Road in Lexington, Ky. The mural was painted by Graham Allen of SquarePegs Studio and Design. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

To read the full story about the mural, click here.

Hundreds of people gather in downtown Lexington, Ky., Friday, June 21, 2019, for the Maserati Mingle. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans dribbles between Claire Tabeling, 11, of Marietta, Ga., from left, Laney Perkins, 11, of Louisville, Ky., and Alissa Perkins, 11, Owensboro, Ky., during The inaugural John Calipari Father/Daughter Camp at the Joe Craft Center in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 22, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Hundreds of people gather in downtown Lexington, Ky., Friday, June 21, 2019, for the Maserati Mingle. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com