School officers catch shooting suspect. Victim ran to apartments near University of Kentucky.

After their lunch was interrupted, Fayette County Public Schools law enforcement officers caught a Lexington shooting suspect for city police.

About 1 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to a shooting at Newtown Crossing apartments on Forman Avenue pointed out the suspect to the school officers who were eating lunch in the area off South Broadway, according to Lexington police Sgt. Donnell Gordon. Police did not release the name of the restaurant the officers were eating.

The school officers detained the suspect, 35-year-old Jeffrey Morris, on nearby Winnie Street until Lexington police arrived, according to Lexington police.

Witnesses near the apartments said they heard four gunshots. One witness, Scott McCreary, was at a nearby Speedway gas station when he heard shots across the street. He said the victim went into one of the apartment buildings and the suspect went the other direction.

Morris was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence, police said. He has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police said Wednesday the victim in the shooting required surgery. The victim was in serious but stable condition, Gordon said Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

The apartments, off of South Broadway near Bad Wolf Burgers, are advertised as an off-campus housing option for University of Kentucky students.