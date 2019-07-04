Residents celebrate at Fourth of July festival in downtown Lexington

Sisters Latoya Wilson left, and Vanessa Wilson celebrated the 2019 Fourth of July in Lexington Thursday in style at festivities downtown.

Red, white and heat!

The heat index was in the high 80s by mid-day Thursday, but that didn’t stop Lexington residents from celebrating the historic holiday at the Fourth of July festivities in downtown Lexington.

After the morning’s annual 10K run, food and drink vendors such as Ginocchio’s Pizza, Ramsey’s Diner, Sweet Sisters Shaved Ice, West 6th Brewery, Tito’s Vodka and Budweiser set up stands.

Runners and early festivalgoers gathered outside the Old Historic Courthouse and the Robert F. Stephens courthouse plaza. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion was popping off — just like the fireworks were expected to Thursday night — with Lost Cause, a local band, performing live.

At 11 a.m., Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill started a reading of the Declaration of Independence. O’Neill has been doing the reading for the last 10 years, but it has been a Lexington Fourth of July kick-off tradition for the last 20 years.

Volunteers were able to read a sentence or two of the historic document to the crowd. O’Neill said reading is his favorite Lexington Fourth of July tradition.

“It’s the one day of the year where we can all set aside our differences and celebrate what unites us more than what divides us,” O’Neill said. “It all goes back to the original founding document, The Declaration of Independence.”

Souvenirs of the document were being handed out to onlookers.

Here’s the schedule of events for the remainder of Thursday: