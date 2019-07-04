2019 Bluegrass 10,000 results: Runners’ times, order of finish in all age groups

2019 Bluegrass 10,000: Photo slideshow from the annual July 4th race
The 43rd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race played out in downtown Lexington on Thursday with 3,502 registered runners. University of Kentucky grad Zack Beavin won for the third year in a row. EKU grade Charlotte Imer was the top female finisher.
By
Up Next
The 43rd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race played out in downtown Lexington on Thursday with 3,502 registered runners. University of Kentucky grad Zack Beavin won for the third year in a row. EKU grade Charlotte Imer was the top female finisher.
By
Complete Bluegrass 10,000 results from Thursday’s annual 10K race include the names and times of all runners and winners in each age group by gender.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.
Comments