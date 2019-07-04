Sports

2019 Bluegrass 10,000 results: Runners’ times, order of finish in all age groups

By Deedra Lawhead

dlawhead@kentucky.com

2019 Bluegrass 10,000: Photo slideshow from the annual July 4th race

The 43rd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race played out in downtown Lexington on Thursday with 3,502 registered runners. University of Kentucky grad Zack Beavin won for the third year in a row. EKU grade Charlotte Imer was the top female finisher. By
Up Next
The 43rd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race played out in downtown Lexington on Thursday with 3,502 registered runners. University of Kentucky grad Zack Beavin won for the third year in a row. EKU grade Charlotte Imer was the top female finisher. By

Complete Bluegrass 10,000 results from Thursday’s annual 10K race include the names and times of all runners and winners in each age group by gender.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  