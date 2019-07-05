Nicholasville Road reopens; pedestrian taken to hospital after crash

All of inbound Nicholasville Road is closed following a crash Friday morning at Johnston Boulevard. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Nicholasville Road at Johnston Boulevard was closed for more than two hours following a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Lexington police.

The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. when a pedestrian darted across Nicholasville Road and was struck by an inbound vehicle, Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said. The man did not carry identification and was possibly homeless, Daugherty added.

CPR was administered on the scene to the pedestrian and he was taken to nearby University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with serious injuries, according to Daugherty.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, Daugherty said.

Inbound Nicholasville was shut down, as well as all but one lane of outbound Nicholasville, until around 9:30 a.m, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Another major road, Tates Creek, was shut down as police investigated a crash that injured five, including two children who reportedly had life-threatening injuries.