4 years in a row, this Lexington hospital named best in the state by U.S. News & World Report

Kentucky has highest rate of cancer deaths. Markey Cancer Center wants to change that. Mark Evers, director of the Markey Cancer Center, speaks about outreach and education on cancer awareness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mark Evers, director of the Markey Cancer Center, speaks about outreach and education on cancer awareness.

University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in Kentucky for the fourth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report in its latest annual ranking.

The Best Hospital Rankings evaluate 25 adult specialties, procedures and conditions for 4,500 hospitals throughout the country and use statistics such as survival and readmission rates, patient volume, patient experience, patient safety and nursing quality. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Massachusetts General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore were ranked as the top three U.S. hospitals. The organization also names the top hospitals in each state.

UK Chandler Hospital was named best in the state and it was recognized nationally in cancer care. Chandler Hospital’s ranking continues to rise, as it was 50th in 2017, 38th last year and 33rd in 2019.

Dr. Mark Evers, director of the UK Markey Cancer Center, said the ranking is indicative of the center’s emphasis on exemplary care as the state’s only National Cancer institute-designated center.

“The criteria for a hospital to be listed in the top 50 for cancer care is rigorous and competitive,” Evers said. “This ranking, along with our status as an NCI-designated cancer center, is evidence of how we are making an impact in cancer care across Kentucky and beyond.”

While Chandler ranked in the top 50 nationally last year for diabetes and endocrinology care; ear, nose and throat care; and orthopedics, each dropped out of the top 50 in 2019. Its geriatrics, nephrology and orthopedic specialties were all considered “high performing,” meaning they did not make the top 50 but were significantly better than average.

Procedures and conditions Chandler Hospital was considered “high performing” in are aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, hip replacement surgery, knee replacement surgery and lung cancer surgery.

“Being ranked as the Best Hospital in Kentucky is a testament to the dedication to patient care by everyone that works at UK HealthCare and their commitment to continuously improving quality and service provided to our patients,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs.

Taking over the No. 2 spot in Kentucky, which belonged to Baptist Health Lexington last year, is St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood. Baptist Health Lexington is now tied for third with Baptist Health Louisville.

Categories Baptist Health Lexington ranked “high performing” in are abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, hip replacement surgery and lung cancer surgery.

“Keeping patients safe is our No. 1 priority,” said William G. Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington. “We are committed to constant and consistent improvement of our safety measures because our patients deserve the very highest-quality care. Our physicians, nurses and staff are committed to providing this care to patients every day.”

Norton Hospital in Louisville and Baptist Health Paducah were fifth and sixth, respectively, in Kentucky’s overall rankings. Ruth Ann Childers, a spokesperson for Baptist Health Lexington, said it’s just the second time a Kentucky health system has had three hospitals ranked in the top 10.

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings differ from the grades put out last month by HospitalSafetyGrade.org, which used hospital infections, surgery problems, error-prevention practices, and metrics on doctors, nurses, and staff to determine its rankings. Baptist Health Lexington was one of 11 hospitals in the state to earn an A grade, while Chandler Hospital received a C.