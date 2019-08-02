United Way of the Bluegrass names new leader after five-month search

United We Fight United Way of the Bluegrass is facing a $500,000 shortfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United Way of the Bluegrass is facing a $500,000 shortfall.

A nonprofit executive from Washington D.C. has been selected as the new president and CEO of United Way of the Bluegrass, which raises money to fund various community programs in nine Central Kentucky counties.

Timothy Johnson currently serves as the chief strategy and impact officer at the United Way of the National Capital Area, which has donated more than $12 million to programs in two states and 11 counties in the Washington D.C. area. Johnson was selected from more than 60 applicants and after a five-month search, said Dr. Don Tharpe, chairman of the executive search committee and member of the United Way of the Bluegrass Board of Directors.

“There were many excellent candidates but Timothy stood out during a very thorough search and rigorous evaluation process,” Tharpe said. “He was unanimously selected by both the committee and the board.”

Johnson will take over at a critical time for the agency. Former President and CEO Bill Farmer, who retired this year, warned that funding may be cut after years of decreased giving and a depletion of its reserves. United Ways across the country have struggled as its model of workplace giving — asking employees to deduct donations through paychecks — has declined. Those donations support programs in Anderson, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties.

Johnson will help the United Way of the Bluegrass identify new resources, partnerships and opportunities, said Paul Rooke, chairman of the agency’s board of directors.

“Timothy has the leadership, expertise and energy that we need to build partnerships and move forward in our community,” Rooke said.

Johnson also has worked for the New York City Department of Employment and Small Business Services, the NYC Workforce Investment Board, the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, and the United Way of New York City.

Johnson will start in early September, officials said.