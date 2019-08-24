Wind delays deconstruction of big crane at City Center. Here’s how it affects downtown traffic.

Meet the man in the tower crane above City Center City Center tower crane operator Ed Dangler speaks about his work nearly 300 feet above downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City Center tower crane operator Ed Dangler speaks about his work nearly 300 feet above downtown Lexington, Kentucky.

Wind gusts forced workers taking down the 220-foot crane at City Center on Main Street to cut their work short Saturday afternoon.

“We’re dealing with some high wind conditions,” said Ralph Coldiron, project manager for City Center. “We kind of have to pull back for safety reasons.”

Two lanes on the left side of Main Street are blocked this weekend to allow for the removal of the crane, which has been a part of the downtown Lexington skyline for the past six years. Fourteen trailers have been brought in to carry away the pieces.

All of Main Street will be shut down from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning to allow workers to get an early start on making up for the time lost on Saturday. Motorists will have to turn right onto Limestone Street during that time.

Coldiron asked motorists to “be patient” with possible traffic delays because of the lane closings. He said the goal is to have the crane down by dusk Sunday, but if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the work could extend into Monday.

The $220 million development includes a 12-story office tower, two hotels that are scheduled to open in the fall and an underground parking garage that is already partially open. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on Vine, Starbucks, the Keeneland Mercantile, a bank and other offerings are part of the development.

Also affecting downtown traffic this weekend, the city said West Short Street between North Mill and North Upper streets would be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to allow for the installation of a sculpture.