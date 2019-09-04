Fayette County
Lexington Fire Department receives more than 250 new mattresses from Tempur Sealy
A donation to the Lexington Fire Department will help firefighters get some much-needed rest during their shifts.
Lexington-based Tempur Sealy donated more than 250 new Tempur-Pedic twin mattresses Wednesday to the fire department’s Station 1 on Third Street. The mattresses will be distributed to all of the fire stations in Lexington.
The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters said some mattresses will also be sent to the Blue Grass Airport for its firefighters and the Simpsonville Fire Department.
“This isn’t the first time they have done this for us, and they also help us throughout the year with other fundraising functions that we hold,” the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters said.
The fire department posted on Facebook that they “can all look forward to a good night’s sleep.”
Donations from Tempur Sealy are not uncommon. In 2017, they gave $1 million in mattresses to those in southeast Texas displaced by Hurricane Harvey. They have also previously donated mattresses to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
Tempur Sealy added 700 jobs in June, including some in their Lexington headquarters.
