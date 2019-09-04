Lexington Fire Department receives more than 250 new mattresses from Tempur Sealy

‘This is big.’ Tempur-Pedic mattresses arrive for Lexington firefighters Lexington-based Tempur Sealy mattress manufacturer donated over 250 mattresses to the Lexington Fire Department on Sept. 4, 2019. About 180 will be used by Lexington firefighters, and the rest will be passed onto other firefighters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington-based Tempur Sealy mattress manufacturer donated over 250 mattresses to the Lexington Fire Department on Sept. 4, 2019. About 180 will be used by Lexington firefighters, and the rest will be passed onto other firefighters.

A donation to the Lexington Fire Department will help firefighters get some much-needed rest during their shifts.

Lexington-based Tempur Sealy donated more than 250 new Tempur-Pedic twin mattresses Wednesday to the fire department’s Station 1 on Third Street. The mattresses will be distributed to all of the fire stations in Lexington.

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters said some mattresses will also be sent to the Blue Grass Airport for its firefighters and the Simpsonville Fire Department.

“This isn’t the first time they have done this for us, and they also help us throughout the year with other fundraising functions that we hold,” the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fire department posted on Facebook that they “can all look forward to a good night’s sleep.”

Donations from Tempur Sealy are not uncommon. In 2017, they gave $1 million in mattresses to those in southeast Texas displaced by Hurricane Harvey. They have also previously donated mattresses to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Tempur Sealy added 700 jobs in June, including some in their Lexington headquarters.