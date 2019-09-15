Lexington police investigating after man found dead in Elm Tree Lane apartment

Lexington police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment on Elm Tree Lane.

David Godbold, 56, was pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. He was found in an apartment near the corner of Elm Tree Lane and Bernard Alley.

Godbold’s death is being investigated as a possible stabbing, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The cause and manner of Godbold’s death are still under investigation, according to the coroner’s office.