Man dies of gunshot wounds in Lexington’s second apparent homicide in 12 hours

A man who was shot Sunday morning on Florence Avenue in Lexington has died of his injuries, according to police.

Lexington police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man, whose name has not been released, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a Lexington hospital, where he died, according to police. He was 51 years old.

Witnesses told police that a man was seen running toward Douglas Avenue after the shooting.

The man who was shot is the victim of Lexington’s second apparent homicide in about 12 hours. Lexington police are investigating the death of a man who was found Saturday night with “sharp trauma injuries” at an apartment on Elm Tree Lane. As of Sunday evening, investigators had no information indicating that the two deaths were related, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.

The fatal shooting on Florence Avenue marks Lexington’s sixteenth homicide of 2019, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.