Thursday hearing on zone change for 10-story Maxwell Street building postponed

A zone change request for a controversial 10-story apartment complex on Maxwell Street near the University of Kentucky campus will not be heard Thursday as planned.

Representatives of Aptitude Development LLC have asked to postpone the zone change hearing for property on East Maxwell between Stone and Lexington avenues until a future meeting of the Urban County Planning Committion, city officials said late Wednesday.

Several neighborhoods surrounding the proposed development have raised concerns about the plans.

Aptitude Development LLC of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, wants to raze several older houses on East Maxwell Street to build a complex that will be 10 stories on one side and three stories on the side closest to Stone.

The planning commission will still take public comment on a controversial proposal to allow accessory dwelling units — sometimes called granny flats or tiny houses — during Thursday’s meeting, according to an email from Jim Duncan, the city’s planning director.

The commission does not plan to vote on the series of changes allowing smaller living units in residential neighborhoods at Thursday’s meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the city government center.

The accessory dwelling units discussion will continue at a meeting on Oct. 21, Duncan said in an email.