How do you install a bridge over one of Lexington’s busiest roads? Slowly. And at night.

Contractors started installing a temporary pedestrian bridge over New Circle Road Thursday night, shutting down some traffic lanes on the busy state-owned road until 6 a.m. Friday.

The temporary pedestrian bridge replaces the permanent pedestrian bridge that connected what was once Lexmark’s campus on both sides of New Circle Road. The bridge is a key connector on the popular Legacy Trail, which stretches from downtown Lexington to the Kentucky Horse Park.

The bridge has to be replaced as part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s widening of New Circle Road in the Newtown Pike and Boardwalk area. According to a written release from the cabinet, the current pedestrian bridge will remain open until the temporary bridge is installed.