City, acquitted Lexington police sergeant reach disciplinary settlement

After two hours of negotiations, the city and a Lexington police sergeant — who was criminally charged but later acquitted of official misconduct — have come to an agreement on an alleged disciplinary action.

Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton was scheduled to have a daylong public police disciplinary hearing before the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Wednesday. But attorneys for the city and Middleton reached an agreement before the official hearing began.

Public police disciplinary hearings before the council are rare.

Under state law, the details of the disciplinary action, including what Middleton is accused of, can not be released until the disciplinary action is finalized and approved by the council, said Scott Crosbie, a lawyer for Middleton. It’s possible that agreed disciplinary order could be presented and approved by the council as early as its meeting next week, Crosbie said.

Middleton was acquitted in February by a Fayette District Court jury of official misconduct after he was accused of using police computers to get information about a woman who had accused him of stalking and spying on her after their sexual relationship ended.

In August 2018, the woman sought a protection order against Middleton. But Fayette Family Court Judge Kathy Stein dismissed it after concluding that there was no evidence that Middleton had stalked or spied on the woman.

Middleton is currently on unpaid leave.