A long-vacant lot in downtown Lexington will soon become apartments. Here’s where.

Cowgill Properties has started construction on a three-story, 119-unit studio apartment building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Third and Main streets. The building is expected to open sometime in the summer of 2020. Morris Workshop Architects, Carman and e2Design

The corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Corral Street has been an empty dirt lot for years.

That should change by summer 2020, when a new Cowgill Properties apartment building is expected to open.

Construction started recently on the $12 million, three-story building at 180 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The complex, called studios180, will have 119 studio apartment units with rents starting at $895 a month. That price includes all utilities and internet.

The plans for the mostly brick building also call for a fitness center, a “paw spa” to clean pets, gated parking and locker storage units, according to Cowgill Properties.

“We feel studios180 will make a worthy contribution to the excitement and energy currently being produced in the downtown area,” said Michael Harris, president of Cowgill Properties Inc.

Last year, Cowgill Properties had proposed putting a new Lexington city government center on that site. The city ultimately chose another developer but later nixed a possible move from its current buildings on Main Street.

Cowgill Properties also developed a 72-unit apartment complex on Fourth Street near Transylvania University and Bluegrass Community and Technical College that opened earlier this year.