Man riding electric scooter dies following crash on Richmond Road in Lexington.

A man riding an electric scooter died in a Lexington crash Monday, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Timothy Ryan Freeman, 35, is the first person to have died following a scooter crash since Lime scooters were introduced to Lexington late last month.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Richmond Road and Lakeshore Drive. Freeman was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died at 7:51 p.m. Monday, the coroner said.

Freeman lost control of the scooter while in the bike path, and he then fell into traffic, according to Lt. Andrew Daugherty. The victim was then ran over by multiple vehicles, Daugherty said.

The crash is being ruled an accident, according to the coroner. Daugherty could not confirm if the crash involved one of Lexington’s new Lime scooters or if it was a personal scooter.

Last month, a few days after the scooters were introduced, a driver was charged with DUI after crashing into a man riding one of the new electric scooters near the University of Kentucky campus.

About one third of scooter accidents happen on the first ride, according to data from a May Austin Public Health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. Accidents on electric scooters have caused deaths in other cities, including one in Nashville in May.