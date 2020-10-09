Thriller parade is off. But city needs 1,000 carved pumpkins for new Jack-O-Lantern Trail

The first ever Jack-O-Lantern Trail in Lexington will open at McConnell Springs Park for three nights at the end of October.

But to make the new event happen, Lexington Parks and Recreation needs the public’s help — roughly 1,000 carved pumpkins are needed for a more than half-mile trail.

“We would like the community to carve and donate at least 1,000 carved pumpkins to place along the winding half-mile trail at McConnell Springs,” said Amber Luallen, administrator of cultural arts programs for the parks department.

People can donate a pumpkin by submitting a pumpkin pledge at lexingtonky.gov/FallEvents. Pumpkins need to be carved and dropped off Oct. 26 or Oct. 27.

The new event is one of several the city is planning for Halloween. Earlier this month, Mayor Gorton announced the annual Thriller parade, which is one of the city’s most popular events, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trick-or-treating is still set for Oct. 31. However, the city is encouraging people to be safe and smart. People should leave treats outside on a table but not in a bowl to minimize contact. Trick-or-Treaters should stay in small family groups and wear face masks.

Registration will be required for the public to hike the Jack-O-Lantern Trail to limit the number of people on the trails. There will be three one-hour hiking sessions per night between 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Oct. 28-30. There are a limited number of reservations per time slot.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5 at the door but people are encouraged to pay what they can. All proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit that helps support McConnell Springs and parks recreation programs.

There will also be campfires and s’mores, live owls from Critters in the Classroom and food and beverages. Registration for the event can be found at lexingtongov/FallEvents..