Going to the Distillery District? Starting Monday, expect detours. Here’s why

Drivers headed to Lexington’s Distillery District will need to take alternative routes to the popular entertainment corridor, city officials warned.

Manchester Street will be one-way from the railroad tracks, near Driscoll Street, to Oliver Lewis Way beginning Monday to allow for repaving of the street. The one-way traffic will be for up to two weeks.

Motorists will not be able to turn onto Manchester Street from Oliver Lewis Way. The detour route follows Oliver Lewis Way to Versailles Road and then on to South Forbes to reach Manchester Street.

The Pepper Campus of the Distillery District, which includes Goodfellas Pizza, Crank and Boom and other bars and restaurants, will be accessible from Forbes Road.

Willard Street off of Manchester will also be paved during the next two weeks. Residents on Willard will be able to get to their homes during paving, city officials said.

The paving of the road was necessary after a months-long, and long-needed, replacement of a sewer line that runs underneath Manchester Street. That project also caused parts of Manchester Street to be closed. Construction on that sewer replacement project started in November 2019 and took several months to complete.