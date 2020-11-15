Fayette County Public Schools announces pause in nearly all athletics due to COVID-19

Fayette County Public Schools announced Sunday that the district would be halting all athletics and extra-curricular activities, with the exception of six football teams, for at least two weeks due to the increasing spread of COVID-19.

The school district plans to revisit the decision after the week of Thanksgiving, district leaders wrote in a message to students and families. The letter was signed by FCPS Chief of High Schools James McMillin and FCPS Chief of Middle Schools Tracy Bruno.

“Our students, families, coaches and sponsors have done an amazing job of following safety precautions and we are thankful for your support,” the school system wrote in the letter. “This is not a response to a problem on our teams, but it would be irresponsible to ignore the fact that COVID-19 cases are hitting record highs in our community and state positive rates escalating.”

The school district reassured students and families that the announcement did “not mean the end of everything.”

“This is just hitting the pause button to allow our community to get COVID-19 under control,” the district wrote. “The only reason we are letting football continue is because to do otherwise would preclude them from the chance at competing for a state championship and would take away our seniors’ final opportunity to play at the high school level.”

The football teams being allowed to continue playing are entering the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s postseason, according to the district.