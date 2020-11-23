New entrance. Temperature checks. Rupp prepares for first Kentucky games, live events

All mask-wearing University of Kentucky basketball fans attending this week’s games at Rupp Arena will need to enter the arena from a new High Street entrance.

That’s just one of the changes in place as the storied arena returns to hosting live events this week after being dark for eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic. UK fans will be among the first to experience the new routines and rules that will apply to all attendees.

In addition to the new entrance, all UK basketball fans will have their temperatures taken and a brief health screening before being allowed into the arena. If someone has a temperature, they will be referred to the service desk.

All tickets must be on mobile devices this year. No paper tickets are allowed.

Patrons will be required to wear masks at all times except when they are eating in their seats, said Bill Owen, president and CEO of Central Bank Center and the Lexington Center Corporation, which oversees Rupp Arena and the attached convention center, which is currently under construction.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One issue still up in the air before Wednesday night’s game against Morehead State is whether the arena can serve food. UK also plays Detroit Mercy Friday and University of Richmond Sunday.

Owen said at a press conference Monday unveiling the new safety protocols that Central Bank Center is awaiting word from the state on whether it will be allowed to serve food.

“We are neither a restaurant or a bar,” Owen said.

Gov. Andy Beshear closed all indoor dinning last week in light of the skyrocketing numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

State health officials had previously approved Rupp Arena’s plans to re-open the arena at 15 percent capacity or around 3,000 people.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Owen said people will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines — staying 6 feet apart — while entering through the new High Street entrance on the West side or closer to the Jefferson Street side of the building.

Owen said stickers on the floor will remind people to maintain social distancing.

Ushers and security will monitor the wearing of masks. Some of those ushers and security officials have also worked at Kroger Stadium during UK’s football games this season.

Gatherings of more than eight people will be prohibited in the concourses or other areas.

In addition to the UK games, Central Bank Center also has two concerts Brantley Gilbert on Dec. 18 and Three 6 Mafia with special guests Project Pat on Dec. 11. Those concerts were also capped at 15 percent capacity.

Patron’s bags must be plastic or see-through, which is not a new rule.