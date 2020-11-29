In third Lexington shooting Sunday, man stands in busy intersection and fires shots

Lexington police are investigating at least three shootings that occurred Sunday, including one in which a man stood in a busy Lexington intersection and fired a gun.

Police were called to the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Old Mt. Tabor Road at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, initially responding to a report that a car had hit a retaining wall at Centenary United Methodist Church, Lexington Police Lt. Daniel Truex said. Witnessed told investigators that the man driving the vehicle that crashed got out with a handgun and ran inside a nearby Speedway gas station before running out into the middle of the intersection and firing multiple shots, Truex said.

No one was injured and no vehicles were reported to have been hit, so it’s unclear what the man was aiming at when he fired shots in the intersection, Truex said. No shots were fired inside the Speedway.

Police were able to take the man into custody without incident and were still talking to him as of about 6 p.m. Sunday night in hopes of learning more about what happened and why he fired the shots, Truex said.

The shooting on Tates Creek was the third shooting reported in Lexington Sunday, according to police. Early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., police responded to Payne Street near the Lexington Cemetery and found three people shot. One of the victims died at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, Truex said. One of the people transported had life-threatening injuries, and the other had injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, he said.

Later Sunday, a shooting was reported on Augusta Drive. It appears that something went wrong during a narcotics transaction and shots were fired, Truex said. A person from that shooting later showed up at a Lexington hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, he said.

No arrests had been made in the Augusta Drive or Payne Street shootings as of about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The person who was killed in the Payne Street shooting was identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 20-year-old Madilyn Taylor Grisham.

There is no confirmed connection between any of the three shooting incidents Sunday, but investigators are still looking into the possibility, Truex said.

Police ask anyone with information related to the shootings Sunday to call 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using a free P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.