Year in review: Herald-Leader staff photographers’ best news, feature pictures of 2020

Abigail Neal (left) and Kayli Canseco-Jimenez take activity breaks behind their desks in the kindergarten classroom at the Rise Stem Academy for Girls in Lexington, Ky., Monday, October 19, 2020. Students returned to classes at the academy with a maximum of 7 students in the classroom with masks on and plastic dividers at their desks. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

A mural of jazz great Louis Armstrong is reflected in raindrops Friday in Lexington. The mural, on the side of Lighthouse Ministries, 185 Elm Tree Lane, was created by Portuguese artist Sergio Odeith in 2015. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

A truck ended up in the bottom a neighborhood pool off Rockbridge Road in Fayette County March 21 after a police pursuit that began in Jessamine County for a stolen pickup. The driver, who was able to free himself from the submerged vehicle and swim to the edge of the pool, was taken to a hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries Alex Slitz

A horse gallops along a ridge at sunset near Steele Road in Versailles, Ky., Friday, July 24, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky State Senator Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, watches as protesters gather at a rally demanding justice for Breonna Taylor outside the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

A bicyclist rides through the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington, Ky., Monday, October 12, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Protesters walk down East Vine Street in Lexington, Ky., during a rally against the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

A pedestrian crosses Limestone during a morning drizzle in downtown Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens

Kendall Pugh, 11, of Lexington, Ky., dressed as Pennywise from the movie “It,” stands in her grandparent’s yard waiting for trick-or-treaters in Lexington, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Steve and Denise Mills have have been elaborately decorating their yard, which includes and haunted house, for Halloween every year for over two decades. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Qina Morones, of Lexington, Ky, left, hugs Lexington police officer Cody McMillen in front of the Lexington Police Department during the third night of protests in downtown Lexington, Ky., Sunday, May 31, 2020. The protests come amid a nationwide outcry over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, who both died at the hands of police. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Maribeth Schmitt, of Lexington, Ky., places a wreath below a mural of singer John Prine, on the side of Apollo’s Pizza in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Prine, 73, died the day before. The mural was painted last summer by Graham Allen of SquarePegs Studio and Design. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Snow falls during the morning commute in downtown Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron makes an announcement that one of the three officers, Brett Hankinson, will be charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree, for the shots he fired during the killing of Breonna Taylor during a press conference at the Kentucky History Center and Museum in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove will not face charges from the incident. “Justice is not always easy, it does not fit the mold of public opionion, and it does not conform to shifts in standards. It answers only to the facts and the law, “ Cameron said. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

Horses graze in a field near Newtown Pike in Fayette County, Ky., just before sunrise on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Demonstrators confront a couple drinking in the Firth Third Pavilion during the eighth night of protests in downtown Lexington, Ky., Friday, June 5, 2020. The protests come amid a nationwide outcry over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

A student prepares their violin surrounded by empty seats before a performance that will be recorded for distribution online at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, October 1, 2020. To take the place of the live performances, staff at the Singletary Center have started an interdepartmental program to record music for people to enjoy online. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

Mays Bledsoe, 12, left, and Annabeth Bledsoe, 9, both of Lexington, Ky., watch the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks display from the Lexington Center parking lot in Lexington, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Workers remove the Jefferson Davis statue from its pedestal in the rotunda at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Alex Bybee, from left, Sophie McBride, 10, Iris Gorham, 7, Emma Harris, 12, and Katie McBride, 12, front, all of Lexington, Ky., sled down the hill near the old Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Harry Powell, of Lexington, Ky., works to change the marquee at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Kentucky Theatre closed on Wednesday following an executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear urging all public-facing businesses including movie theaters and gyms to close to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fills out his ballot during early voting at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, October 15, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

WKYT-27’s Victor Puente anchors the 4 p.m. newscast from his home in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He is working from home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Demonstrators surround an unmarked police car in front of the police station while officers moved around the car to clear a path in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

Damian Coy paddles a boat along a flooded West Pearl Street to pick up a friend in Cynthiana, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The Licking River, which runs through Cynthiana, crested at 22.4 feet flooding the surrounding neighborhoods. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Elijah Morgan sheds a tear and looks to the sky during a vigil for his son, Daezon Morgan, where he was involved in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Richmond Rd and Preston Ave in Lexington, Ky., Monday, June 15, 2020. Morgan died from the injuries he sustained in the accident. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

De-jior Moberly, 6, drives an electric motorcycle down the street in front of his house with his eyes closed in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, July 9, 2020. Moberly’s mother Sandra Smith said he has been obsessed with motorcycles since he was 3. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

Workers harvest tobacco in Fayette County, Ky., Monday, September 7, 2020. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader